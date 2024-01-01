Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,354 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,354KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX9LM129843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
Panoramic Power Sunroof
USB Audio input
Driver Memory Seat
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
12V Power Outlets
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.5" Touchscreen Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan