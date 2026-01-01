$14,988+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
IQ Drive 4MOTION
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
IQ Drive 4MOTION
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,300 KM
Vehicle Description
IQ DRIVE! 4 MOTION! TWO TONE LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!
PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! POWER LIFT GATE!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE
AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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