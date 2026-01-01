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<p>IQ DRIVE! 4 MOTION! TWO TONE LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!</p><p>PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! POWER LIFT GATE! </p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE</p><p>AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

180,300 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

IQ Drive 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
14129659

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

IQ Drive 4MOTION

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,300KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX7LM157938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,300 KM

Vehicle Description

IQ DRIVE! 4 MOTION! TWO TONE LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! POWER LIFT GATE! 

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE

AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$14,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan