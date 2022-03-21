Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

39,802 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 7 PASSANGER DRIVER ASSISTANCE OPTION LOW KM

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 7 PASSANGER DRIVER ASSISTANCE OPTION LOW KM

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8659621
  • Stock #: 99323A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AXXLM068809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99323A
  • Mileage 39,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Third Row Package, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

