$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 7 PASSANGER DRIVER ASSISTANCE OPTION LOW KM
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
877-243-9201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
39,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8659621
- Stock #: 99323A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AXXLM068809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 99323A
- Mileage 39,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Third Row Package, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Humberview Volkswagen
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1