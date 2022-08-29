$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R LINE DRIVERS ASSIST CPO LOW KM
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9157810
- Stock #: 98195B
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX3LM158755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 98195B
- Mileage 21,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package, R-Line Package This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with Advance Drivers Assistance and R-Line Package is dressed in Pure White exterior paint with Titan Black leather interior and 18” Nizza alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive! Comes with 8” infotainment touch screen, Navigation, Bluetooth, smart phone integration, Premium Fender audio system, heated front seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, power tailgate, power folding mirrors, panoramic sunroof, digital cock pit and much more! Driver’s assistance package includes Side assist with blind spot monitoring, Front assist with autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian monitoring, automatic headlights, remote start and more. Come in for your test drive today at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV4B7AX3LM158755) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
