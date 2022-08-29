Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

21,885 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Highline R LINE DRIVERS ASSIST CPO LOW KM

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9157810
  • Stock #: 98195B
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX3LM158755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 98195B
  • Mileage 21,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package, R-Line Package This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with Advance Drivers Assistance and R-Line Package is dressed in Pure White exterior paint with Titan Black leather interior and 18” Nizza alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive! Comes with 8” infotainment touch screen, Navigation, Bluetooth, smart phone integration, Premium Fender audio system, heated front seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, power tailgate, power folding mirrors, panoramic sunroof, digital cock pit and much more! Driver’s assistance package includes Side assist with blind spot monitoring, Front assist with autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian monitoring, automatic headlights, remote start and more. Come in for your test drive today at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV4B7AX3LM158755) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

