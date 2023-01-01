Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

26,384 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Trendline

Trendline

Location

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705085
  • Stock #: 9585P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9585P
  • Mileage 26,384 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

