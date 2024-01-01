Menu
2020 Volvo S60

Park Assist, Power Sunroof, Drive Mode Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Volvo S60 include:

Park Assist
Power Sunroof
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Cross Traffic alert
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
USB Ports
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32291

2020 Volvo S60

52,000 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
52,000KM
VIN 7JRA22TMXLG043167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Park Assist, Power Sunroof, Drive Mode Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Volvo S60 include:

Park Assist
Power Sunroof
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Cross Traffic alert
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
USB Ports
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32291

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
120v Power outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Collision Avoidance
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LANE KEEPING AID
Road Sign Information
Front Memory Seats
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Volvo S60