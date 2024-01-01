$34,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo S60
T6 AWD R-Design w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
2020 Volvo S60
T6 AWD R-Design w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,000KM
VIN 7JRA22TMXLG043167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Park Assist, Power Sunroof, Drive Mode Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2020 Volvo S60 include:
Park Assist
Power Sunroof
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Cross Traffic alert
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
USB Ports
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32291
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
120v Power outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Collision Avoidance
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LANE KEEPING AID
Road Sign Information
Front Memory Seats
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2020 Volvo S60