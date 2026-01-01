2020 Volvo V60

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Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 106291

2020 Volvo V60

111,296 KM

Details Description Features

$27,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5

Watch This Vehicle
14173036

2020 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,390

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,296KM
VIN YV4102WK1L1032069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 106291
  • Mileage 111,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 106291

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$27,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Volvo V60