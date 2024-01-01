Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof , Heated Front Seats , Cross Traffic Alert and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Volvo XC40 include:<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Cross Traffic Alert<br>Collision Avoidance Assist<br>USB Port<br>Push Button Start<br>Power Front Seats<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40002

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
83,000KM
VIN YV4162UK4L2209502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof , Heated Front Seats , Cross Traffic Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Volvo XC40 include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Avoidance Assist
USB Port
Push Button Start
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40002

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
USB port
12V outlet
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Sign Information
Power Liftgate
Memory Driver's Seat 

