$29,590+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC40
T5 R-Design AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
2020 Volvo XC40
T5 R-Design AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,522KM
VIN YV4162UM6L2255804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,522 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Wireless Charger, 12v Outlet, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Volvo XC40 include:
Wireless Charger
12v Outlet
Rearview Camera
Park Assist
Blind Spot Information System
Collision Avoidance Assist
Power Liftgate
Full Digital Cluster Display
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 43075
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
360 degree camera
Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LANE KEEPING AID
Full Digital Cluster Display
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$29,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Volvo XC40