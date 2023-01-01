Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

34,170 KM

Details Description Features

$48,890

+ tax & licensing
$48,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Inscription T6 AWD w/ Navi, HUD, 360 Camera

2020 Volvo XC60

Inscription T6 AWD w/ Navi, HUD, 360 Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,890

+ taxes & licensing

34,170KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9701887
  • Stock #: 17178
  • VIN: LYVA22RL6LB480950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17178
  • Mileage 34,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Navigation
Parking Sensors
Head up display
Blind spot information system
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Heated Front & Rear Seats
360 View Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LANE KEEPING AID
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Memory
Digital Cockpit
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button
Road Sign Information
Park In & Park Out

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

