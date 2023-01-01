2020 Volvo XC60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 1 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9701887

9701887 Stock #: 17178

17178 VIN: LYVA22RL6LB480950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17178

Mileage 34,170 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Panoramic Roof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation Parking Sensors Head up display Blind spot information system CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Heated Front & Rear Seats 360 View Camera Apple CarPlay & Android Auto LANE KEEPING AID Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Memory Digital Cockpit Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Road Sign Information Park In & Park Out

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.