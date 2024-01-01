$36,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,656KM
VIN 5J8TC2H66ML808027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,656 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Front Seats and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Front Seats and more!
The top features for this 2021 Acura RDX include:
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Keyless Access
Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Location & Pressure Indicators
Panoramic Moonroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34986
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34986
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
60/40 rear split seat
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
16 Speakers
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Acoustic windshield
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Electronic Brake Distribution
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Hill start assist
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Active Noise Control
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Road Departure Mitigation System
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed Limit Information
Walk Away Door Lock
ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System
Blind Spot Information System W/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
7" TFT Multi Information Display
Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Location & Pressure Indicators
10.2" HD Color Center Display w/ True Touchpad
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Acura RDX