This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Acura RDX include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Front Seats<br>Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control<br>Keyless Access<br>Navigation<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Location & Pressure Indicators<br>Panoramic Moonroof<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34986

2021 Acura RDX

54,656 KM

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 5J8TC2H66ML808027

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Acura RDX include:

Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Keyless Access
Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Location & Pressure Indicators
Panoramic Moonroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34986

Power Windows

Leather Seats
60/40 rear split seat

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Bluetooth
16 Speakers

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Acoustic windshield

Dual Zone A/C

Electronic Brake Distribution
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Power Heated Mirrors

Active Noise Control
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Road Departure Mitigation System
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed Limit Information
Walk Away Door Lock
ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System
Blind Spot Information System W/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
7" TFT Multi Information Display
Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/ Location & Pressure Indicators
10.2" HD Color Center Display w/ True Touchpad

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

2021 Acura RDX