2021 Audi Q3

28,360 KM

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3

45 Komfort

12395142

2021 Audi Q3

45 Komfort

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,360KM
VIN WA1AECF32M1059120

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 28,360 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Audi Q3 include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Auto Stop/Start
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Parking Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 49186

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Climate Control

Power Driver Seat

Push Button Start

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

