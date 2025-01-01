Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2021 FORD BRONCO SPORT ADVENTURE-READY, STYLISH & VERSATILE SUV</strong></p><p>Rugged Capability, Modern Tech & Everyday Comfort<br>Automatic | 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder | 4x4 | Fuel-Efficient & Trail-Capable<br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:</strong> 81 707 <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744928077539_5148100067129989 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>KM</p><p>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)<br><em>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</em></p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</p>

2021 Audi Q3

81,707 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q3

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12428391

2021 Audi Q3

Technik 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,707KM
VIN WA1FECF35M1039210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,707 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 FORD BRONCO SPORT ADVENTURE-READY, STYLISH & VERSATILE SUV

Rugged Capability, Modern Tech & Everyday Comfort
Automatic | 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder | 4x4 | Fuel-Efficient & Trail-Capable
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

Odometer: 81 707 KM

Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Top view camera Right Side Camera
Audi pre sense front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.533 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 228 HP

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
15 Speakers
680w Premium Amplifier

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman AWD 4dr S ALL4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman AWD 4dr S ALL4 169,426 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg 4DR TDI COMFORTLINE for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Volkswagen Touareg 4DR TDI COMFORTLINE 197,496 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM 104,909 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q3