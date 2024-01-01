$32,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Tri Zone A/C
2021 Audi Q5
Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Tri Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,500KM
VIN WA1AAAFY2M2095458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Tri Zone A/C , Audi Active Lane Assist , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Audi Q5 include:
Tri Zone A/C
Audi Active Lane Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
SOS Call Assist
Heated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42131
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Parking Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Audi Active Lane Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Audi Pre Sense
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Tri Zone A/C
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5