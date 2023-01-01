$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q7
3.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK,S-LINE,7 PASSENGER,HUD,PANO
2021 Audi Q7
3.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK,S-LINE,7 PASSENGER,HUD,PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10026
- Mileage 13,679 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 AUDI Q7 3.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK | S LINE | 7 PASSENGER | SUV | AWD | 3.0L TFSI 6 CYLINDER | 335 HP | 8 SPEED TIPTRONIC | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REARS SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | DELUXE 4-ZONE ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL | 3RD ROW SEATING | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | REAR FOG LIGHTS | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | DRIVE SELECT | POWER TAILGATE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T Quattro Technik, a luxurious and powerful 7-passenger SUV that seamlessly combines performance and sophistication. This S Line model, clad in a pristine white exterior, boasts an AWD system and is powered by a robust 3.0L TFSI 6-cylinder engine, delivering a commanding 335 horsepower through an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission.
Step inside to experience unparalleled comfort with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. The interior, adorned in tan, exudes warmth and elegance. The Deluxe 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control ensures a tailored climate for all passengers.
Technological innovation is at the forefront with a Head-Up Display, 3rd-row seating, and a Bang & Olufsen Sound System for an immersive audio experience. The panoramic sunroof, 360-camera system, and LED Matrix headlights contribute to a luxurious driving experience.
Safety and convenience features include LED tail lights, rear fog lights, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and Drive Select for a personalized driving experience. The Audi Q7 also features a power tailgate for added convenience.This Canadian vehicle, with a clean Carfax history, represents the epitome of automotive excellence. The 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T Quattro Technik is not just an SUV; it's a statement of luxury, performance, and advanced technology.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333