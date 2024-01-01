$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q7
3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV,S-LINE,360CAM,B&0 SYS
2021 Audi Q7
3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV,S-LINE,360CAM,B&0 SYS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10089
- Mileage 94,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 AUDI Q7 PROGRESSIV 55 TFSI | S-LINE | 7 PASSENGER | QUATTRO AWD | 335 HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 | 8 SPEED TIPTRONIC | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED REAR SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | LED LIGHTS | KEYLESS ENTRY | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | DRIVE SELECT | POWER TAILGATE | CRUISE CONTROL | AUTO START/STOP | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the impressive 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Progressiv S-Line, the epitome of luxury and performance. This stunning SUV boasts a sleek white exterior, coupled with a refined black interior, making it the perfect combination of style and sophistication.
Under the hood, this Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine, which delivers an impressive 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, ensuring a smooth and powerful ride. The engine is paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, which provides exceptional handling and responsiveness on the road.
The factory default features of the 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Progressiv are nothing short of exceptional. The exterior is equipped with full LED headlights, LED taillights with dynamic turn signals, and power-adjustable heated side mirrors with memory and integrated LED turn signals. It also includes a panoramic sunroof that adds to the overall luxurious feel of the vehicle.
On the inside, the 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Progressiv is just as impressive. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, with leather seating surfaces and heated front seats. The driver and front passenger seats are power-adjustable, with driver memory settings. Additionally, the interior features Audi's MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch response, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System.
Other notable features include a power tailgate, Audi virtual cockpit, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and parking system plus with a 360 camera. The 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Progressiv also comes with an Audi pre-sense basic and city, ensuring the safety of both the driver and passengers. In summary, the 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T quattro Progressiv is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers an unparalleled driving experience. From its powerful engine to its luxurious interior and advanced safety features, this vehicle is the perfect combination of style and substance.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give
