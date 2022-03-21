$CALL+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Quattro Technik , AWD , NAV , CAM, CARBON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8787296
- Stock #: PC8396
- VIN: WAUB4CF54MA021044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,737 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 AUDI S5 SPORTBACK 3.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK | AWD | 354HP | HEADS UP DISPLAY | ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP AND FRONT CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | BANG&OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND | DIAMOND STITCH LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | CARBON INTERIOR TRIM | PADDLE SHIFTER | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | PARKING SENSORS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback features a new powerful intercooled turbo V6 direct-injected 3.0-liter V-6 that makes a massive 354HP.Torque is 406 lb-ft from a very low 1370 rpm. With the zero-to-60-mph run taking 4.3 seconds, which is sports car territory!Impressive numbers for a car that weighs nearly 3900 pounds carrying all those luxury features! On the road, the S5 is more than just fast in a straight line. The standard Drive Select system allows for the individual tailoring of powertrain, steering effort, and ride characteristics.
The redesigned 2021 Audi S5 Sportback doesn't deviate from this formula and arrives on the scene with some of the very latest safety and convenience systems currently available in its segment. This S5 comes in special Nardo Grey exterior colour with carbon fiber accents. The interior is premium black leather that looks amazing and feels incredible.
Enjoy Audi MMI Navigation Plus with 8.3" MMI center display and 12.3" Virtual Cockpit Fully Digital
Instrument Cluster. For tight situations there is 360 Top View plus Front/Backup Camera along with
Audi Side Assist blindspot monitoring. Heads Up Display showing important metrics without taking your
eyes off the road. Adaptive Cruise Control great for highway driving and stop and go traffic - this
car is loaded with technology! Music lovers will appreciate the booming Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround
Sound option.
Standard features include Heated Twelve-way power front S sport-contoured seats, including four-way
power lumbar adjustment. Three Zone Climate Control. Keyless Start push button with smart key. Keyless
Entry. Audi Drive Select, Cruise Control Audi Pre-Sense, HD Radio, Bluetooth wireless technology,
Apple Carplay, Android Auto compatibility, Garage Door Opener Homelink, Power Sunroof, Ambient Lighting,
LED Lights, Power Tailgate. For safety this vehicle is equipped with adaptive front, side, curtain
airbags, ABS brakes, Traction Control, Security, TPMS.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum
