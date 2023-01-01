$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 BMW 2-Series
230I XDRIVE, CONVENIENCE PKG, PREMIUM PKG, SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10530498
- Stock #: PC9788
- VIN: WBA2J3C02M7J70633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9788
- Mileage 20,947 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW 230I XDRIVE | 248HP | 2.0L TURBO | 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | COUPE | CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM | DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT | APPLE CARPLAY | MOONROOF | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | REAR PARKING AID | BRAKE ASSIST | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2021 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe is a compact luxury sports car that perfectly embodies the essence of driving pleasure and sophistication. Under the hood, this spirited coupe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The result is an engaging and responsive driving experience with swift acceleration and precise handling, ensuring a dynamic drive whether navigating city streets or conquering winding back roads.
In terms of performance and handling, the 230i xDrive Coupe offers a balanced and nimble ride, with precise steering and a composed chassis. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures traction and stability in various driving conditions, making it suitable for year-round driving.
In summary, the 2021 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe is a perfect blend of compact luxury and sporting character, offering spirited performance, a stylish design, and a comfortable interior. It caters to those who seek an engaging and dynamic driving experience without compromising on the luxury and technology features that BMW is known for. Whether it's a spirited weekend drive or daily commuting, the 230i xDrive Coupe delivers a driving experience that is both invigorating and refined.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.