2021 BMW 2-Series

20,947 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

230I XDRIVE, CONVENIENCE PKG, PREMIUM PKG, SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530498
  • Stock #: PC9788
  • VIN: WBA2J3C02M7J70633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9788
  • Mileage 20,947 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 BMW 230I XDRIVE | 248HP | 2.0L TURBO | 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | COUPE | CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM | DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT | APPLE CARPLAY | MOONROOF | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | REAR PARKING AID | BRAKE ASSIST | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2021 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe is a compact luxury sports car that perfectly embodies the essence of driving pleasure and sophistication. Under the hood, this spirited coupe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The result is an engaging and responsive driving experience with swift acceleration and precise handling, ensuring a dynamic drive whether navigating city streets or conquering winding back roads.







In terms of performance and handling, the 230i xDrive Coupe offers a balanced and nimble ride, with precise steering and a composed chassis. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures traction and stability in various driving conditions, making it suitable for year-round driving.







In summary, the 2021 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe is a perfect blend of compact luxury and sporting character, offering spirited performance, a stylish design, and a comfortable interior. It caters to those who seek an engaging and dynamic driving experience without compromising on the luxury and technology features that BMW is known for. Whether it's a spirited weekend drive or daily commuting, the 230i xDrive Coupe delivers a driving experience that is both invigorating and refined.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 7
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Watts: 205
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlight bezel color: black
Axle ratio: 2.81
Front fog lights: LED
Lane deviation sensors
Steering ratio: 15.1
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 11.4
Center console trim: leatherette
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Internet radio app: Spotify
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Parking sensors: front / rear
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / vehicle location
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat
Interior accents: aluminum / chrome
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB front
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 10
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 10
Rear headrests: adjustable / foldable / 2
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release / vehicle and key memory

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

