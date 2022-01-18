Menu
2021 BMW M2

90 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

COMPETITION, 405HP, CARBON, HEATED SEATS, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8145760
  • Stock #: PC7807
  • VIN: WBS2U7C09M7J69375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7807
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 BMW M2 COMPETITION | 3.0 LITER TWINTURBO I6 | 405 HP | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | MIRRORS PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANT | M STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTER | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | FRONT HEATED SEATS | MSPORTS SEAT | M SEAT BELTS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | RAIN SENSOR | BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | WIFI HOTSPOT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 M2 Competition's engine, codenamed S55, is a 3.0 Litre M TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Engine, producing a whopping 405 HP to BMW's carefully engineered M2 Body. The 2021 BMW M2 also brings us an exclusive Active M Differential and M sports breaks and light weight 19" M forged wheels for ultimate handling. This M2 comes in a brilliant white Exterior Colour and a Black with Blue stitching Leather interior along with plenty of carbon fiber trim pieces.







A facelift has come with the arrival of the Competition package. Isn't just for show. The 2021 BMW M2 Competition package also provides a performance sculpted Front Grill and Lower bumper to maximize air flow over the multiple-radiator systems and provide maximum cooling for peak engine performance. Inside this 2021 BMW M2 you also get the coveted M badging such as: the purple-blue-red triple stripe appears on the seatbelts, and the seats have an illuminated M badge.







Safety Features in the M2 Competition includes Electronic Stability Control, ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, , Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, and a Back Up Camera.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
door pockets
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Power activated trunk/hatch: open
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Center console trim: carbon
Dash trim: carbon
Door trim: carbon
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear brake width: 1.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Locking differential: rear
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Watts: 360
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15
Axle ratio: 3.46
Headlight bezel color: black
Front brake width: 1.42
Wheels: painted alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.7
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
foldable
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
maintenance scheduling
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
Internet radio app: Spotify
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay

