2021 BMW M2

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7807

Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Carpet 2 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock door pockets integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Audio system power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Tire type: performance Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Power activated trunk/hatch: open Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rolling code security: remote Center console trim: carbon Dash trim: carbon Door trim: carbon Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear brake width: 1.1 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Locking differential: rear Easy entry: manual driver seat Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Watts: 360 Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 15 Axle ratio: 3.46 Headlight bezel color: black Front brake width: 1.42 Wheels: painted alloy Front brake diameter: 15.7 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in. ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming foldable Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive vehicle location 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking maintenance scheduling tire sealant manual passenger seat front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay

