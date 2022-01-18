$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW M2
COMPETITION, 405HP, CARBON, HEATED SEATS, NAV
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
Stock #: PC7807
VIN: WBS2U7C09M7J69375
Vehicle Details
Exterior Colour White
Interior Colour Black
Body Style Coupe
Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Doors 2-door
Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW M2 COMPETITION | 3.0 LITER TWINTURBO I6 | 405 HP | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | MIRRORS PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANT | M STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTER | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | FRONT HEATED SEATS | MSPORTS SEAT | M SEAT BELTS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | RAIN SENSOR | BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | WIFI HOTSPOT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 M2 Competition's engine, codenamed S55, is a 3.0 Litre M TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Engine, producing a whopping 405 HP to BMW's carefully engineered M2 Body. The 2021 BMW M2 also brings us an exclusive Active M Differential and M sports breaks and light weight 19" M forged wheels for ultimate handling. This M2 comes in a brilliant white Exterior Colour and a Black with Blue stitching Leather interior along with plenty of carbon fiber trim pieces.
A facelift has come with the arrival of the Competition package. Isn't just for show. The 2021 BMW M2 Competition package also provides a performance sculpted Front Grill and Lower bumper to maximize air flow over the multiple-radiator systems and provide maximum cooling for peak engine performance. Inside this 2021 BMW M2 you also get the coveted M badging such as: the purple-blue-red triple stripe appears on the seatbelts, and the seats have an illuminated M badge.
Safety Features in the M2 Competition includes Electronic Stability Control, ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, , Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, and a Back Up Camera.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
