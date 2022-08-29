$109,800+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW M3
MANUAL, RWD, M CARBON PKG, PREMIUM PKG, LASERLIGHT
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9051163
- Stock #: PC8625
- VIN: WBS53AY0XMFK84255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,610 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL | RWD | M CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER ROOF | M SPORT BRAKES | BMW LASER LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | FULL MERINO LEATHER KYALAMI ORANGE | M SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | ADAPTIVE M CHASSIS | M SPORT BUCKET SEATS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | M SPORT CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | HEATED STEERING | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PADDLE SHIFTER | ACTIVE EXHAUST | DYNAMIC CRUISE CONTROL | ACTIVE PROTECTION | ACTIVE GUARD | PARKING ASSISTANT SYSTEM PLUS | DRIVING ASSISTANT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | PUSH TO START | HEATED MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | VENTED FRONT SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND | CLEAN CARFAX
This eye catching 2021 BMW M3 comes fully equipped with the Premium Package, M Carbon Exterior Package, Carbon Fiber Roof, M Sport Brakes, Titanium Exhaust, and is featured in a beautiful Isle of Man Green Metallic exterior finish with BMW Style 825M wheels.
Inside, BMW spared no expense, with a Kyalami Orange/Black Extended Merino leather Interior it is also fully complemented with an abundance of Carbon Fiber Trim, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber paddle shifters, and illuminated M3 Badging on the front bucket seats.
Amenities include, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant System Plus, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Heated Steering Wheel and so much more!
Safety Features in the M3 includes Electronic Stability Control, ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts, and a Back Up Camera and more.
Vehicle Features
