Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-237
- Mileage 55,450 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ultimate Driving Machine.
Unleash precision, passion, and pure driver engagement with this 2021 BMW M4 G82 Coupewhere Sheer Driving Pleasure meets raw control. Finished in BMWs electrifying launch color, Sao Paulo Yellow, this M4 doesnt whisperit roars style. Open the door to a one-of-a-kind Yas Marina Blue and Black interior, laced with exclusive yellow contrast stitching. A visual knockout that turns heads before the engine even starts.
Shift into first. Thats rightthis M4 comes with the legendary 3-pedal, 6-speed manual transmission. For those who know, theres no other way. Save the manuals. Command the machine. The only real way to drive a car of this caliber is to drive it stick.
Under the hood, it delivers unrelenting performance from a 3.0L TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine pushing out 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Launch from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, powered by rear-wheel drive, an Active M Differential, and the M Adaptive Suspension that reads every curve before you do.
No mods. All stock. Factory perfection.
1 owner. Purchased and maintained exclusively at BMW Markham.Only 55,000 km. Clean title. Vehicle previously had damage professionally restored through insurance to BMW factory standardsno corners cut.
This isnt just a car. Its a statement. Its BMW M. Its M the most powerful letter in the world.
And its waiting for someone who still knows what driving is all about.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
