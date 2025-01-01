Menu
<p><strong>The Ultimate Driving Machine.</strong></p><p>Unleash precision, passion, and pure driver engagement with this 2021 BMW M4 G82 Coupewhere <em>Sheer Driving Pleasure</em> meets raw control. Finished in BMWs electrifying launch color, <strong>Sao Paulo Yellow</strong>, this M4 doesnt whisper<em>it roars style</em>. Open the door to a one-of-a-kind <strong>Yas Marina Blue and Black interior</strong>, laced with exclusive yellow contrast stitching. A visual knockout that turns heads before the engine even starts.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>Shift into first.</strong> Thats rightthis M4 comes with the legendary <strong>3-pedal, 6-speed manual transmission</strong>. For those who know, theres no other way. <em>Save the manuals. Command the machine.</em> The only real way to drive a car of this caliber is to <strong>drive it stick</strong>.</p><p><br></p><p>Under the hood, it delivers unrelenting performance from a 3.0L TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine pushing out 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Launch from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, powered by rear-wheel drive, an Active M Differential, and the M Adaptive Suspension that reads every curve before you do.<br></p><p>No mods. All stock. Factory perfection.</p><p><br><strong>1 owner</strong>. Purchased and maintained exclusively at <strong>BMW Markham</strong>.Only <strong>55,000 km</strong>. Clean title. Vehicle previously had damage professionally restored through insurance to <strong>BMW factory standards</strong>no corners cut.</p><p><br></p><p>This isnt just a car. Its a <strong>statement</strong>.  Its <strong>BMW M</strong>.  Its <strong>M the most powerful letter in the world.</strong><br></p><p><br></p><p>And its waiting for someone who still knows what driving is all about.</p>

2021 BMW M4

55,450 KM

$73,777

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW M4

6 SPEED MANUAL-CARBON ROOF-INCREDIBLE SPEC

12770159

2021 BMW M4

6 SPEED MANUAL-CARBON ROOF-INCREDIBLE SPEC

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$73,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,450KM
VIN WBS53AZ00MCH41979

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-237
  • Mileage 55,450 KM

The Ultimate Driving Machine.

Unleash precision, passion, and pure driver engagement with this 2021 BMW M4 G82 Coupewhere Sheer Driving Pleasure meets raw control. Finished in BMWs electrifying launch color, Sao Paulo Yellow, this M4 doesnt whisperit roars style. Open the door to a one-of-a-kind Yas Marina Blue and Black interior, laced with exclusive yellow contrast stitching. A visual knockout that turns heads before the engine even starts.


Shift into first. Thats rightthis M4 comes with the legendary 3-pedal, 6-speed manual transmission. For those who know, theres no other way. Save the manuals. Command the machine. The only real way to drive a car of this caliber is to drive it stick.


Under the hood, it delivers unrelenting performance from a 3.0L TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine pushing out 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Launch from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, powered by rear-wheel drive, an Active M Differential, and the M Adaptive Suspension that reads every curve before you do.

No mods. All stock. Factory perfection.


1 owner. Purchased and maintained exclusively at BMW Markham.Only 55,000 km. Clean title. Vehicle previously had damage professionally restored through insurance to BMW factory standardsno corners cut.


This isnt just a car. Its a statement.  Its BMW M.  Its M the most powerful letter in the world.


And its waiting for someone who still knows what driving is all about.


 THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! 

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Warning w/City Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Extended instrument cluster
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Teleservices
ConnectedDrive services
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Connected Package Professional
Remote Releases -Inc: Comfort Access Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.46 Axle Ratio
59 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 3.0L I-6 DOHC 24V TwinTurbo -inc: Direct injection

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Integrated roof antenna
Harman/Kardon Sound System
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display
464w Premium Amplifier

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Rear Collision Prevention
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$73,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2021 BMW M4