2021 BMW M5 COMPETITION | XDRIVE AWD | 4.4L V8 TWIN-TURBOCHARGED | 617HP | CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | COMPETITION PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | ALCANTARA HEADLINER | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | PRIVACY PACKAGE | FRONT MASSAGE SEATS | M MULTIFUNCTION SEAT | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | INTERIOR AI CARBON STRUCTURE DARK TRIMS | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | MARINA BAY BLUE EXTERIOR PAINT | M FLAP EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | 20 LA Y SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS | BMW LASER HEADLIGHTS | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | WI-FI HOTSPOT | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a high-performance luxury sedan that exudes power, precision, and sophistication. With its athletic design, this car blends the practicality of a four-door sedan with the heart-pounding excitement of a sports car. Under the hood lies a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing a staggering 617 horsepower, making it one of the most potent sedans on the market. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMWs xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the M5 Competition rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. This 2021 BMW M5 COMPETITION features a Marina Bay Blue Metallic exterior finish with Blue M Sport Brake Calipers and 20 Style 706M wheels, making it certified eye candy. The exterior boasts additional carbon fiber accents, including a carbon fiber roof, front lip, spoiler, and diffuser, enhancing both performance and aesthetics. Inside, it features a Black Extended Merino leather interior, which, when coupled with the aforementioned exterior color, sets the car off as the subtle yet sophisticated autobahn missile it is. This 2021 BMW M5 also has all the unique BMW options available to it such as Heated and Massage Seats, a Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, M Flap Exhaust, individual Shadowline headlights, Stiffer Springs and Suspension components, Message Seats, Alcantara Roof Liner, Wireless Device Charging, and more! What sets the M5 Competition apart is its dynamic performance capabilities. It features adaptive suspension, precise steering, and a range of driving modes, allowing drivers to tailor the driving experience to their preferences, from smooth and comfortable cruising to exhilarating sports car-like handling.

2021 BMW M5

18,932 KM

2021 BMW M5

COMPETITION,PREMIUM PKG,CARBON FIBER,ALCANTARA

2021 BMW M5

COMPETITION,PREMIUM PKG,CARBON FIBER,ALCANTARA

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

18,932KM
Used
VIN WBS83CH08MCH35048

  • Exterior Colour Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9955
  • Mileage 18,932 KM

2021 BMW M5 COMPETITION | XDRIVE AWD | 4.4L V8 TWIN-TURBOCHARGED | 617HP | CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | COMPETITION PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | ALCANTARA HEADLINER | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | PRIVACY PACKAGE | FRONT MASSAGE SEATS | M MULTIFUNCTION SEAT | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | INTERIOR AI CARBON STRUCTURE DARK TRIMS | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | MARINA BAY BLUE EXTERIOR PAINT | M FLAP EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | 20 LA Y SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS | BMW LASER HEADLIGHTS | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | WI-FI HOTSPOT | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a high-performance luxury sedan that exudes power, precision, and sophistication. With its athletic design, this car blends the practicality of a four-door sedan with the heart-pounding excitement of a sports car. Under the hood lies a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing a staggering 617 horsepower, making it one of the most potent sedans on the market. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the M5 Competition rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.







This 2021 BMW M5 COMPETITION features a Marina Bay Blue Metallic exterior finish with Blue M Sport Brake Calipers and 20" Style 706M wheels, making it certified eye candy. The exterior boasts additional carbon fiber accents, including a carbon fiber roof, front lip, spoiler, and diffuser, enhancing both performance and aesthetics. Inside, it features a Black Extended Merino leather interior, which, when coupled with the aforementioned exterior color, sets the car off as the subtle yet sophisticated autobahn missile it is. This 2021 BMW M5 also has all the unique BMW options available to it such as Heated and Massage Seats, a Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, M Flap Exhaust, individual Shadowline headlights, Stiffer Springs and Suspension components, Message Seats, Alcantara Roof Liner, Wireless Device Charging, and more!







What sets the M5 Competition apart is its dynamic performance capabilities. It features adaptive suspension, precise steering, and a range of driving modes, allowing drivers to tailor the driving experience to their preferences, from smooth and comfortable cruising to exhilarating sports car-like handling.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Ca

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake width: 1.1
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front brake width: 1.42
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Rocker panel color: body-color
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Steering ratio: 14.3
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Gesture infotainment controls
Internet radio app: Spotify
Watts: 464
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Headliner trim: faux suede
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Door sill trim: aluminum / scuff plate
Interior accents: aluminum / carbon fiber / leather
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Center console trim: aluminum / carbon fiber / leather
Dash trim: aluminum / carbon fiber / leatherette
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Door trim: aluminum / carbon fiber / leather
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / phone as a key / vehicle location

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

2021 BMW M5