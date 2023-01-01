2021 BMW M5

$139,800 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 0 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9451852

9451852 Stock #: PC8931

PC8931 VIN: WBS83CH06MCF08232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8931

Mileage 44,004 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Puddle Lamps Additional Features Rear 3 20 Carpet 2 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level Leatherette PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake width: 1.1 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Locking differential: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Headlight bezel color: black Cross traffic alert: rear Front brake width: 1.42 Wheels: painted alloy Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Rocker panel color: body-color Footwell lights: color-adjustable Steering ratio: 14.3 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking independently controlled maintenance scheduling tire sealant scuff plate front pedestrian Gesture infotainment controls vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Watts: 464 Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto phone as a key Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated USB front USB-C front USB-C rear Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive Headliner trim: faux suede Wi-Fi: hotspot

