$139,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 BMW M5
Competition, 617HP, CARBON PKG, M SPORT EXHAUST
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$139,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9451852
- Stock #: PC8931
- VIN: WBS83CH06MCF08232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8931
- Mileage 44,004 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW M5 COMPETITION | 4.4 LITER TURBOCHARGED V8 | 617HP | CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | 3M PPF | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | M SPORT EXHAUST | CARBON FIBER ROOF | M SPORT STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | CERAMIC CONTROLS | TRAFFIC JAM ASSISTANT | DRIVING ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL | ACTIVE PROTECTION | PARKING ASSISTANCE PLUS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | BMW DISPLAY KEY | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS CHARGING | MARINA BAY BLUE FRONZEN COLOR | BLACK FULL MERINO LEATHER | NAVIGATION PRO | BLUETOOTH | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CAR PLAY
The 2021 BMW M5 has proven over the years that is a sports sedan that is a well-engineered masterpiece, that adds an exhilarating twist to all aspects of driving. This particular model is equipped with BMW's most coveted M Competition Package. This combination adds a performance enhancing package to the already powerful 4.4 Liter Turbocharged V8 Engine that can now produce 617-horsepower.
Featured in a Marina Bay Frozen Blue exterior colour, this 2021 BMW M5 also has all the unique BMW options available to it such as, M Carbon Package, M Sport Exhausts, Blue M Compound Brakes, and signature carbon fiber roof.
Inside this car is also fully loaded with features not seen anywhere else such as, an upgraded Black Full Merino Leather Interior, M Sport Steering Wheel with paddle shifters, ceramic controls, and BMW M5 Competition illuminated Door sills.
Of course, we cannot forget amenities unique to only BMW such as, an Ambient Air Package, Heated and Vented Front Seats with Massage function, Traffic Jam assist, Driving assistant professional, Active Protection, Parking Assistant Plus, BMW Gesture Controls, Bowers & Wilkins Diamon Surround Sound System, and Navigation.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.