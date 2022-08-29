$73,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i, AWD, M SPORT PKG, NAV, HUD, CARPLAY
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$73,800
- Listing ID: 9155368
- Stock #: PC8744
- VIN: 5UXCR6C00M9E52633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,209 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | XDRIVE AWD | DRIVING ASSISTANT | M SPORT PACKAGE | M SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKE CALIPERS | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | NAVIGATION | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | AMBIENT LIGHTING | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | REARVIEW CAMERA | HIFI LOUDSPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM | 21" M SPORT STYLE 741M WHEELS
The 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i features a powerful and efficient 3.0-litre Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 335-horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque, along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family.
This X5 features a Black Saphire Metallic exterior finish with a Black Vernasca leather interior and Dark Aluminum Mesh Effect trim throughout. This X5 also features a Head-Up Display, Rearview Camera, Ambient Lighting, Heated Seats, Ambient Lighting and more. The looks have been enhanced with the M Sport Package and M Aerodynamics Package which adds a more aggressive exterior look, 21" Style 741M M Sport wheels, Blue M Sport Brake Calipers, an M Sport Steering Wheel and more.
Vehicle Features
