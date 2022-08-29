2021 BMW X5

$73,800 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9155368

9155368 Stock #: PC8744

PC8744 VIN: 5UXCR6C00M9E52633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8744

Mileage 64,209 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Puddle Lamps Run flat tires Active grille shutters Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.39 Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet 2 16 Chrome Accents Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Headlights: LED Fender lip moldings: black Alternator: 210 amps Storage: accessory hook Grille color: silver Window trim: aluminum Headlight bezel color: black Cross traffic alert: rear Front fog lights: LED Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition variable intermittent Integrated Battery disconnect Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Center console trim: leatherette Rocker panel color: black Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking remotely operated maintenance scheduling in floor front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Steering ratio: 18.7 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto phone as a key USB front USB-C front USB-C rear Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

