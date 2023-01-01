$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X6
XDRIVE40I,PREMIUM,M SPORT,CARBON FIBER,MASSAGE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9968
- Mileage 47,886 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I | AWD | 3.0 LITRE I6 TURBO | 335 HP | PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE | M-SPORT PACKAGE | M CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE | | MASSAGE SEATS | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | M FLAP EXHAUST | TRAVEL & COMFORT RAIL SYSTEM | M SPORT BRAKES | ARCTIC GRAY EXTERIOR | TACORA RED/BLACK PERFORATED VERNASCA LEATHER INTERIOR | CARBON FIBER TRIM | HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMIC PACKAGE | AIR SUSPENSION | REMOTE ENGINE START | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DRIVING ASSISTANCE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | WIRELESS HOTSPOT | CONNECTED SERVICES | 21 Y SPOKE WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2021 BMW X6 xDrive40i, a pinnacle of luxury and performance. Powered by a robust 3.0-liter Turbo I6 engine, it delivers an exhilarating 335 horsepower and 330 ft. lbs. of torque for an unforgettable driving experience. The sleek Arctic Gray Metallic exterior, enhanced by the M Carbon Exterior Package and 21 Y Spoke Wheels, reflects sophistication, while the Tacora Red/Black perforated Vernasca leather interior and Carbon Fiber trim create a lavish and spacious cabin.
Equipped with the M-Sport Package, M Flap Exhaust, M Sport Brakes, and Air Suspension, the X6 ensures dynamic performance on the road. Comfort meets innovation with features like massage seats, soft-closing doors, a Heat Comfort Package, and a Panoramic Sunroof. Stay connected with Navigation, Adaptive LED Headlights, Wireless Phone Charger, and a Harmon Kardon Sound System.
Safety is paramount, thanks to Lane Departure Warning, Frontal Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and a comprehensive 360-camera system. This Canadian vehicle, with the Premium Enhanced Package, Driving Assistance, and Heated Front Seats, represents the epitome of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
