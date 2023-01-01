2021 BMW X7

Rear
Split
3
Wood
Third Row
Carpet
16
Ride Control
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Window trim: aluminum
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Headlight bezel color: black
Body side moldings: chrome
Axle ratio: 3.64
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Integrated
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Center console trim: leatherette
Rear vents: third row
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
rear center folding with storage
independently controlled
maintenance scheduling
in floor
split liftgate
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
maintenance-free
Internet radio app: Spotify
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Steering ratio: 18.7
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
Armrests: heated front
phone as a key
Battery: lithium ion
Mild hybrid system
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
USB front
USB-C front
USB-C rear
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
USB-C third row
Wi-Fi: hotspot