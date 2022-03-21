$113,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 BMW X7
xDrive40i, DARK SHADOW EDITION, PREMIUM EXCELLENCE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$113,800
- Listing ID: 8906899
- Stock #: PC8503
- VIN: 5UXCW2C08M9F19674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,088 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | LIMITED DARK SHADOW EDITION | PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PACKAGE | M SPORT PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | M VALVED EXHAUST SYSTEM | M SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | AIR SUSPENSION | 6 PASSENGER | CRAFTED CLARITY GLASS CONTROLS | DRIVING ASSISTANT | PARKING ASSISTANCE SYSTEM PLUS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SKY LOUNGE SUNROOF | FINE WOOD TRIM | LEATHER DASH | STEERING AND LANE CONTROL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | 22'' LA WHEEL V-SPOKE | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | COMFORT ACCESS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD- UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | FROZEN ARCTIC GRAY METALLIC | CLEAN CARFAX
The X7 xDrive40i is powered by a 335 Horsepower 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder paired with 8-Speed automatic transmission and BMW xDrive AWD system.
This example is one of the rarest if its kind, being the Dark Shadow Edition. This limited edition comes exclusively with the automakers Frozen Arctic Grey metallic finish, the first time this shade has ever been used in the X series. To complement the slated look, BMW employed Individual High Gloss Shadow Lines around the window surrounds, the kidney grille, B and C-pillars, the exterior mirror bases, while the tailpipe covers get a gloss black finish. It also comes complete with standard 22-inch M light-alloy wheels boasting a V-spoke design, finished immaculately with a Jet Black matte tone.
This X7 is loaded with a plethora of options such as the Premium Excellence Package, M Sport Package, M Sport Brakes, M Valved Exhaust System, 22 V-Spoke Style 755M wheels, Sport Automatic Transmission, Soft Close Doors, Individual High-Gloss Shadowline trim, Crafted Clarity Glass Controls, 5-Zone Climate Control, Head-up Display, BMW Laserlight headlights, and so much more. This is definitely the ultimate xDrive40i X7 to have.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
