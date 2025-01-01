Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 66081

2021 Cadillac CT5

51,800 KM

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac CT5

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

12926396

2021 Cadillac CT5

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,800KM
VIN 1G6DU5RKXM0112515

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 66081
  • Mileage 51,800 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 66081

