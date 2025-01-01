Menu
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1759787995840_5429801244179195 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2021, CADILLAC CT5 AWD V-SERIES </strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $</strong> </p><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.  To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><p><strong>Price<span> </span></strong>  Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.  <span> </span><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional  $995.</strong><span> </span> If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  </p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Financing</strong><span> </span>  Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  </p><p><strong>Trade-In<span> </span></strong>  Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>Queen Auto Group<span> </span></strong>  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.</p><p><strong>Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4.  </strong></p><p><strong>View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</strong></p><p><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1759787995840_953106042362089 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p>

2021 Cadillac CT5

41,500 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac CT5

4dr Sdn V-Series

13049912

2021 Cadillac CT5

4dr Sdn V-Series

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,500KM
VIN 1G6DV5RW0M0112118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Spare Tire Delete

Power Options

Power Rear Doors
Power

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
seat belts
brake
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear seat reminder
Performance Traction Management
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use

Interior

DIGITAL COMPASS
Assist handles
universal home remote
Air filter
head restraints
Adaptive remote start
Safety Alert Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio

Mechanical

Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Electronic Precision Shift

Additional Features

Rear
Exhaust
door handles
Alloy
WINDSHIELD
Visors
body-colour
BLACK
PEDALS
turn signal
Electric power steering
ENGINE
PERFORMANCE
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
Passenger
Rocker mouldings
SEATS
Driver
Gauge Cluster
Lighting
LED
Tow Hook
Launch Control
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
Seat
3.0L Twin Turbo V6
Spare Wheel Delete
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Audio system feature
Rear axle
Wipers
front intermittent
TAIL LAMPS
solar absorbing
Window
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Automatic Vehicle Hold
acoustic
ambient
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
laminated
Rainsense
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
window surround
rear outboard
electronic parking
Steering wheel mounted Magnesium paddle shift controls
2-way adjustable
rear auxiliary
dual-stage frontal
rear outboard positions
power outside mirrors
includes easy exit driver seat
neutral-density
with disable
Rotary infotainment controller
automatic on/off with tunnel detection
dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Express Up/Down
front side glass
seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
rear split-folding
quad trapezoid bright tips
2.85 ratio
grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements
pollutant
door and footwell
driver manual cushion length adjustment
front passenger manual cushion length adjustment
driver power seatback bolster adjustment
front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
front LED lamp
acoustic-laminated glass
and power tilt and telescoping steering column (if equipped)
Brembo V Performance
can be turned on and off in Settings menu
see cadillactotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.)
inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (JSE) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package are ordered.)
driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12 diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Memory settings memory presets for 2 drivers
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility
12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment
12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers
centre console mounted with jog functionality
4-wheel disc. Unpainted rear calipers. (Front calipers are Black and include V-Series logo. (J6B) Blue calipers or (J6F) Red calipers (all 4 calipers) available.)
body-colour with extensions (Includes Gloss Black rocker moulding extensions.)
SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (360 hp [268 kW] @ 5400 rpm
405 lb-ft of torque [550 N-m] @ 2350-4000 rpm)
premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (ST1) Premium Package is ordered.)

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible 23,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE 139,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Porsche Boxster 2Dr Roadster S for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Porsche Boxster 2Dr Roadster S 51,700 KM $37,490 + tax & lic

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
