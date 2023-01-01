$112,321+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac Escalade
SPORT PLATINUM,7 PASSENGER,AKG SYS,HUD,PANO,NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$112,321
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10009
- Mileage 74,191 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE SPORT PLATINUM EDITION | 4WD | 6.2L V8 | 420 HP | 7 PASSENGERS | AUGMENTED REALITY ENABLED NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | CADILLAC EXCLUSIVE AKG-SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | FRONT/REAR PEDESTRIAN BRAKING/ALERT | BLINDSPOT MONITOR | SUPER CRUISE | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ENHANCED AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST | REAR CAPTAIN CHAIRS | BLUETOOTH | REAR ENTERTAINMENT TV/DVD SCREENS | RUNNING BOARDS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum Edition, fifth generation is an icon of the American luxury SUV segment and comes with a bold new look with innovative new Technologies and Extraordinary design. Equipped with a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, pushing 420HP you will always have enough power in any scenario, also the All-Wheel-Drive system will help you in less than good road conditions. Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting.
As for its exterior, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport comes in a stunning Crystal White Tricoat color that truly highlights its bold and sophisticated design. The sleek lines and curves of the body are enhanced by the sporty accents, including the distinctive grille, LED lighting, and 22-inch wheels.
Inside, this Escalade Sport boasts a lavish and spacious cabin that exudes comfort and elegance. The interior is crafted in a beautiful Tan color, complemented by premium leather seats, wood accents, and polished metal trims. The driver and passengers will also enjoy the latest technology features, including a 16.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless charging, and a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system.
The star of the show is the curved OLED screen that comes standard on all Escalade models, and runs nearly 100 cm of diagonal display. There are three OLED displays that layer on top of each other for a stacked visual effect, giving it added depth. The left screen is 7.2-inches, the one in front of the driver is 14.2-inches, and the center screen measures 16.9-inches. Cadillac has integrated augmented reality with live street views and directional overlays into the instrument cluster. It works very well, especially when following unfamiliar GPS routes and the head up display handles the directional commands just as well.
Cadillac has integrated speakers into the front headrests, and even the headliner and A-pillars, giving off that true 3-D surround sound experience.The 16-way adjustable front seats are as comfortable as they look too - heated, ventilated, and with a strong massage function with multiple modes to fine tune your masseuse.
