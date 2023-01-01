Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE SPORT PLATINUM EDITION | 4WD | 6.2L V8 | 420 HP | 7 PASSENGERS | AUGMENTED REALITY ENABLED NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | CADILLAC EXCLUSIVE AKG-SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | FRONT/REAR PEDESTRIAN BRAKING/ALERT | BLINDSPOT MONITOR | SUPER CRUISE | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ENHANCED AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST | REAR CAPTAIN CHAIRS | BLUETOOTH | REAR ENTERTAINMENT TV/DVD SCREENS | RUNNING BOARDS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum Edition, fifth generation is an icon of the American luxury SUV segment and comes with a bold new look with innovative new Technologies and Extraordinary design. Equipped with a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, pushing 420HP you will always have enough power in any scenario, also the All-Wheel-Drive system will help you in less than good road conditions. Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting. As for its exterior, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport comes in a stunning Crystal White Tricoat color that truly highlights its bold and sophisticated design. The sleek lines and curves of the body are enhanced by the sporty accents, including the distinctive grille, LED lighting, and 22-inch wheels. Inside, this Escalade Sport boasts a lavish and spacious cabin that exudes comfort and elegance. The interior is crafted in a beautiful Tan color, complemented by premium leather seats, wood accents, and polished metal trims. The driver and passengers will also enjoy the latest technology features, including a 16.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless charging, and a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system. The star of the show is the curved OLED screen that comes standard on all Escalade models, and runs nearly 100 cm of diagonal display. There are three OLED displays that layer on top of each other for a stacked visual effect, giving it added depth. The left screen is 7.2-inches, the one in front of the driver is 14.2-inches, and the center screen measures 16.9-inches. Cadillac has integrated augmented reality with live street views and directional overlays into the instrument cluster. It works very well, especially when following unfamiliar GPS routes and the head up display handles the directional commands just as well. Cadillac has integrated speakers into the front headrests, and even the headliner and A-pillars, giving off that true 3-D surround sound experience.The 16-way adjustable front seats are as comfortable as they look too - heated, ventilated, and with a strong massage function with multiple modes to fine tune your masseuse. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinu

2021 Cadillac Escalade

74,191 KM

Details Description Features

$112,321

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Cadillac Escalade

SPORT PLATINUM,7 PASSENGER,AKG SYS,HUD,PANO,NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac Escalade

SPORT PLATINUM,7 PASSENGER,AKG SYS,HUD,PANO,NAVI

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10760261
  2. 10760261
  3. 10760261
  4. 10760261
  5. 10760261
  6. 10760261
  7. 10760261
  8. 10760261
Contact Seller

$112,321

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,191KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4FKL8MR283556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10009
  • Mileage 74,191 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE SPORT PLATINUM EDITION | 4WD | 6.2L V8 | 420 HP | 7 PASSENGERS | AUGMENTED REALITY ENABLED NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | CADILLAC EXCLUSIVE AKG-SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | FRONT/REAR PEDESTRIAN BRAKING/ALERT | BLINDSPOT MONITOR | SUPER CRUISE | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ENHANCED AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST | REAR CAPTAIN CHAIRS | BLUETOOTH | REAR ENTERTAINMENT TV/DVD SCREENS | RUNNING BOARDS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum Edition, fifth generation is an icon of the American luxury SUV segment and comes with a bold new look with innovative new Technologies and Extraordinary design. Equipped with a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, pushing 420HP you will always have enough power in any scenario, also the All-Wheel-Drive system will help you in less than good road conditions. Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting.



As for its exterior, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport comes in a stunning Crystal White Tricoat color that truly highlights its bold and sophisticated design. The sleek lines and curves of the body are enhanced by the sporty accents, including the distinctive grille, LED lighting, and 22-inch wheels.



Inside, this Escalade Sport boasts a lavish and spacious cabin that exudes comfort and elegance. The interior is crafted in a beautiful Tan color, complemented by premium leather seats, wood accents, and polished metal trims. The driver and passengers will also enjoy the latest technology features, including a 16.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless charging, and a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system.



The star of the show is the curved OLED screen that comes standard on all Escalade models, and runs nearly 100 cm of diagonal display. There are three OLED displays that layer on top of each other for a stacked visual effect, giving it added depth. The left screen is 7.2-inches, the one in front of the driver is 14.2-inches, and the center screen measures 16.9-inches. Cadillac has integrated augmented reality with live street views and directional overlays into the instrument cluster. It works very well, especially when following unfamiliar GPS routes and the head up display handles the directional commands just as well.







Cadillac has integrated speakers into the front headrests, and even the headliner and A-pillars, giving off that true 3-D surround sound experience.The 16-way adjustable front seats are as comfortable as they look too - heated, ventilated, and with a strong massage function with multiple modes to fine tune your masseuse.











WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinu

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light

Exterior

Running Boards
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Tow/Haul Mode
Trailer brake controller
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
4WD selector: electronic
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Spare tire size: full-size
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake width: 1.18
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear struts
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Shift knob trim: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Rear brake width: 0.79
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Total speakers: 18
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Body side moldings: black
Alternator: 220 amps
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Running board color: black
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Armrests: rear outboard seats
Air filtration: ionizing
Check rear seat reminder
Steering ratio: 16.8
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Wireless charging station: front
Camera system washer: rear
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: black
Premium brand: AKG
Infotainment: Cadillac Infotainment System
Infotainment screen size: 16.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7.2 in. and 14.2 in. (dual)
Rear pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
Smart device app compatibility: myCadillac with Connected Access
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Front airbags: center / dual
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming / camera-based
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free
Third row seat folding: flat / power / split
Grille color: black / black surround
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / app marketplace integration
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / self-leveling / wiper activated
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area / 115V rear / 12V front / USB front / USB-C cargo area / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert / trailer coverage
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating driver seat / visual warning
Rear seat: heated / power return
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / glass breakage sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Navigation system: augmented reality / touch screen display / voice operated
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy with painted accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2016 Honda Civic EX-TURBO,HONDA SENSING TECH,KEYLESS,HEATED SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX-TURBO,HONDA SENSING TECH,KEYLESS,HEATED SEATS 145,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY,7 PASSENGER,DYNAMIC,DRIVER PRO,MASSAGE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY,7 PASSENGER,DYNAMIC,DRIVER PRO,MASSAGE 124,799 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Evoque S P250,CARPLAY,KEYLESS GO,NAVIGATION,CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Land Rover Evoque S P250,CARPLAY,KEYLESS GO,NAVIGATION,CAMERA 89,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$112,321

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac Escalade