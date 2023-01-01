$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible, 2LT, 490HP, NAV, HUD, BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10365315
- Stock #: PC9608
- VIN: 1G1YC3D48M5115116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Accelerate Yellow Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 12,488 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 3LT | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | GT2 BUCKET SEATS WITH CARBON FIBRE | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | REAR SPOILER | FRONT SPLITTER | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX
Powered by the Legendary 6.2-litre LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (Z51 Performance Package). On top of the Z51 Performance Package and 3LT Equipment Group, this car is also equipped with Magnetic Ride Control.
This C8 Corvette Stingray features a Stunning Highlighter Yellow Metallic exterior colour with Yellow Performance Brembo brake calipers, and Bold Black 5-spoke wheels. The interior features Full Natural (Black) Nappa leather upholstery, GT2 bucket seats, Aluminum interior trim, a Multifunction Black Nappa leather Steering wheel, and matching stitching throughout.
The 3LT options package adds Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Package, Power Folding exterior mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, HD Front Camera (Curb View), Cargo Nets, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation with 8" diagonal HD colour Touchscreen, Head-Up Display (HUD), Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package, Performance Data Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror, Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and power lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Home Remote, Wireless Charging.
This package includes Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds an additional 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
