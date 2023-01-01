Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

12,628 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,628KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10388847
  • Stock #: PC9643
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D49M5101032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Adrenaline Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9643
  • Mileage 12,628 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 3LT | CARBON EXTERIOR |MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | GT2 BUCKET SEATS WITH CARBON FIBRE | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | REAR SPOILER | FRONT SPLITTER | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX







Powered by the Legendary 6.2-litre LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. On top of the Z51 Performance Package and 3LT Equipment Group, this car is also equipped with Magnetic Ride Control.







This Corvette Stingray features a Stunning Metallic exterior with Performance Brembo brake calipers, and Bold Black 5-spoke wheels. The interior features Full Natural (Black) Nappa leather upholstery, GT2 bucket seats, Aluminum interior trim, a Multifunction Black Nappa leather Steering wheel, and matching stitching throughout.







The 3LT options package adds Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Package, Power Folding exterior mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, HD Front Camera (Curb View), Cargo Nets, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation with 8" diagonal HD colour Touchscreen, Head-Up Display (HUD), Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package, Performance Data Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror, Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and power lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Home Remote, Wireless Charging.







This package includes Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds an additional 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
PERFORMANCE
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Headlights: LED
Door handle color: black
Rear brake width: 1.02
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
element
Google search
remote operation
with read function
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
in dash
app marketplace integration
driving performance
voice guided directions
rear bulkhead
anti-tow sensor
camera-based
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
USB front
USB-C front
Headliner trim: faux suede
Interior accents: faux suede
Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close
Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

