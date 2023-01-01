$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY, 490HP, COMP SEATS, CARBON BADGE PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10502346
- Stock #: PC9756
- VIN: 1G1YC3D46M5109427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9756
- Mileage 1,143 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY 3LT | 490HP | 6.2L V8 | 8 SPEED CLUTCH TRANSMISSION | CARBON FLASH BADGE PACKAGE | CARBON FLASH MIRRORS | PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS | COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET SEATS | CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR VENTS | 19" FRONT 20" REAR CARBON FLASH ALUMINUM WHEELS | ADRENALINE RED CUSTOM LEATHER STITCH | SUEDED WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | CUSTOM INTERIOR TRIM AND SEAT OVERRIDE | SIRIUSXM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 3LT is the epitome of American sports car excellence, offering a thrilling combination of performance, style, and advanced technology. With its striking design, the convertible variant adds an extra layer of excitement, allowing you to enjoy the open-air experience while behind the wheel of this iconic vehicle.
What truly sets the 2021 Corvette apart is its mid-engine layout, which enhances balance and handling, providing impeccable performance in corners and on straightaways alike. The retractable hardtop roof adds convenience and elegance to the convertible, allowing for quick transformations between coupe and open-top driving.
In summary, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 3LT is a remarkable sports car that combines breathtaking power, refined luxury, and the joy of open-air motoring. It's a testament to Chevrolet's commitment to delivering an exceptional driving experience for enthusiasts who demand both style and performance in their vehicles.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.