Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

11,050 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY, 490HP, RARE COLOR COMBO, PADDLE SHIFTER

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY, 490HP, RARE COLOR COMBO, PADDLE SHIFTER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10507590
  • Stock #: PC9770
  • VIN: 1G1YC2D47M5116168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
  • Interior Colour Tension/Twilight Blue Dipped
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9770
  • Mileage 11,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 470HP | 6.2L V8 | 3LT | RWD | COUPE | 8 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION | RARE 3LT COLOUR COMBO | UPGRADED SPOILER | TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM | POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT | REAR TRAFFIC ALERT | LAUNCH MODE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PERFORMANCE TRACTION MANAGEMENT | GT2 SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is a true American sports car icon that continues to push the boundaries of performance and style. This Corvette represents the latest evolution of a classic nameplate, blending a mid-engine layout with a potent V8 engine to deliver an exhilarating driving experience.







Inside the cabin, the Corvette Stingray 3LT offers a driver-focused cockpit with high-quality materials. The 3LT package includes luxurious leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, and an array of customizable interior options. The comfortable and ergonomically designed cabin ensures that the driver and passenger experience the thrill of the road in style.







In summary, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is a true American legend, combining stunning design, thrilling performance, and advanced technology. Its mid-engine layout, powerful V8 engine, and premium features make it an outstanding choice for enthusiasts who crave an authentic and high-performance sports car experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Door handle color: black
Rear brake width: 1.02
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Cross traffic alert: rear
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Headliner trim: faux suede
Interior accents: faux suede
Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close
Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Cupholders: covered / front
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB front / USB-C front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming / camera-based
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / in dash / rear bulkhead
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / app marketplace integration / driving performance
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Camera system: front / rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Tire type: all season / performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Porsche Cayenne...
 58,041 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 69,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 7,108 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory