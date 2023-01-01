$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY, 490HP, RARE COLOR COMBO, PADDLE SHIFTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10507590
- Stock #: PC9770
- VIN: 1G1YC2D47M5116168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
- Interior Colour Tension/Twilight Blue Dipped
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9770
- Mileage 11,050 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 470HP | 6.2L V8 | 3LT | RWD | COUPE | 8 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION | RARE 3LT COLOUR COMBO | UPGRADED SPOILER | TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM | POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT | REAR TRAFFIC ALERT | LAUNCH MODE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PERFORMANCE TRACTION MANAGEMENT | GT2 SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is a true American sports car icon that continues to push the boundaries of performance and style. This Corvette represents the latest evolution of a classic nameplate, blending a mid-engine layout with a potent V8 engine to deliver an exhilarating driving experience.
Inside the cabin, the Corvette Stingray 3LT offers a driver-focused cockpit with high-quality materials. The 3LT package includes luxurious leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, and an array of customizable interior options. The comfortable and ergonomically designed cabin ensures that the driver and passenger experience the thrill of the road in style.
In summary, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT is a true American legend, combining stunning design, thrilling performance, and advanced technology. Its mid-engine layout, powerful V8 engine, and premium features make it an outstanding choice for enthusiasts who crave an authentic and high-performance sports car experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.