2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible, Z51, 2LT, 495HP, NAV, BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 982 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY C8 | CONVERTIBLE | Z51 | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 2LT | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | FRONT CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | PREMIUM SURROUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | REAR PARKING ASSIST | PERFORMANCE VEHICLE RECORDER | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
The new C8 Corvette was greeted with surprise and excitement because this is the first Corvette to be produced as a Mid-Engine Corvette. It offers the same impressive performance as previous generations, a 495-horsepower V8 engine, and the same affordable base price. The Corvette's two-seat cabin is spacious and comfortable for full-size adults. Beyond its spectacular performance, Chevy's engineers made the ride supple enough for daily commuting and cross-country road trips. Cargo space is large and golf clubs still fit in the back, and the front trunk (frunk) offers a deep well that'll easily hold a carry-on suitcase. This Corvette looks stunning with its colour specification. The exterior features a Torch Red colour with contrasting Red brake calipers. The interior has Natural Mulan Leather seats and centre console and Black leather accents with contrast stitching throughout with Brushed Aluminum Trim.
Chevrolet has added a few standard features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Corvette offers a removable manual hardtop even in the Coupe Version. The 2LT adds a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charging pad, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, a 14-speaker Bose stereo system, blind-spot monitoring.
There are three separate gauge modes that mirror the three main driving modes (Tour, Sport, and Track). Tour is your typical digital speedo and circular tachometer. Sport adds red accents and moves the speedo out of the center of the tach, replacing it with a gear indicator. Finally, Track introduces a horizontal tachometer with an even larger gear display.
The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it brings all the Corvette's best performance options. This package includes Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust, Performance rear axle ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport High-Performance Tires and Heavy-Duty Cooling System.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportun
Vehicle Features
