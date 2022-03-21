$142,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible, Z51, 2LT, 495HP, NAV, BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$142,800
- Stock #: PC8258
- VIN: 1G1YB3D44M5107310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,105 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 2LT | HIGH WING SPOILER | GT2 BUCKET SEATS WITH CARBON FIBRE INSERTS | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH EDGE RED BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | Z51 REAR SPOILER | FRONT SPLITTER | MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LOW KM | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
Powered by the Legendary 6.2L LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (Z51 Performance Package) This Corvette Stingray Convertible is ready to cruise!
This C8 Corvette Stingray features a Red Mist Metallic Tincoat exterior colour with Carbon Flash painted nacelles, roof and exterior accents as well as Edge Red Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers and High Wing Spoiler. The interior features Two-Tone Adrenaline Red and Jet Black leather GT2 bucket seats with Carbon Fibre inserts, Jet Black / Aluminum interior trim, Black Sueded Microfiber Multifunction Steering wheel, and Red contrast stitching throughout.
Stand-out Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors with turn signal indicator, HD Rear Vision camera, Gauge Cluster / 12-inch diagonal colour driver Information Display, System, Theatre dimming lighting, GT2 Bucket Seats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, voice, cruise, phone and gauge controls, Drive Mode selector and so much more!
The 2LT options package adds Power Folding exterior mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, HD Front Camera (Curb View), Cargo Nets, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation with 8" diagonal HD colour Touchscreen, Head-Up Display (HUD), Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package, Performance Data Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror, Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and power lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Home Remote, Wireless Charging.
The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it offers the Corvette's best performance. This package includes Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds an additional 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.
Vehicle Features
