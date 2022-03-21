Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

21,105 KM

Details Description Features

$142,800

+ tax & licensing
$142,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Convertible, Z51, 2LT, 495HP, NAV, BOSE

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Convertible, Z51, 2LT, 495HP, NAV, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$142,800

+ taxes & licensing

21,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8675138
  • Stock #: PC8258
  • VIN: 1G1YB3D44M5107310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8258
  • Mileage 21,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 2LT | HIGH WING SPOILER | GT2 BUCKET SEATS WITH CARBON FIBRE INSERTS | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH EDGE RED BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | Z51 REAR SPOILER | FRONT SPLITTER | MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LOW KM | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







Powered by the Legendary 6.2L LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (Z51 Performance Package) This Corvette Stingray Convertible is ready to cruise!







This C8 Corvette Stingray features a Red Mist Metallic Tincoat exterior colour with Carbon Flash painted nacelles, roof and exterior accents as well as Edge Red Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers and High Wing Spoiler. The interior features Two-Tone Adrenaline Red and Jet Black leather GT2 bucket seats with Carbon Fibre inserts, Jet Black / Aluminum interior trim, Black Sueded Microfiber Multifunction Steering wheel, and Red contrast stitching throughout.







Stand-out Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors with turn signal indicator, HD Rear Vision camera, Gauge Cluster / 12-inch diagonal colour driver Information Display, System, Theatre dimming lighting, GT2 Bucket Seats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, voice, cruise, phone and gauge controls, Drive Mode selector and so much more!







The 2LT options package adds Power Folding exterior mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, HD Front Camera (Curb View), Cargo Nets, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation with 8" diagonal HD colour Touchscreen, Head-Up Display (HUD), Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package, Performance Data Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror, Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and power lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Home Remote, Wireless Charging.







The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it offers the Corvette's best performance. This package includes Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds an additional 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
2
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
Lumbar
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Headlights: LED
Rear brake width: 1.02
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
weather
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
element
Google search
remote operation
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
in dash
app marketplace integration
driving performance
voice guided directions
anti-tow sensor
camera-based
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

