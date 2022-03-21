Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

5,040 KM

Details Description Features

$146,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$146,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Z51, 3LT, 495HP, GT2 SEATS, FRONT LIFT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Z51, 3LT, 495HP, GT2 SEATS, FRONT LIFT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8738129
  2. 8738129
  3. 8738129
  4. 8738129
  5. 8738129
  6. 8738129
  7. 8738129
  8. 8738129
  9. 8738129
  10. 8738129
  11. 8738129
  12. 8738129
  13. 8738129
  14. 8738129
  15. 8738129
  16. 8738129
  17. 8738129
  18. 8738129
  19. 8738129
  20. 8738129
  21. 8738129
  22. 8738129
  23. 8738129
  24. 8738129
  25. 8738129
  26. 8738129
  27. 8738129
  28. 8738129
  29. 8738129
  30. 8738129
  31. 8738129
  32. 8738129
  33. 8738129
  34. 8738129
  35. 8738129
  36. 8738129
  37. 8738129
  38. 8738129
  39. 8738129
  40. 8738129
  41. 8738129
  42. 8738129
  43. 8738129
  44. 8738129
  45. 8738129
  46. 8738129
Contact Seller

$146,800

+ taxes & licensing

5,040KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8738129
  • Stock #: PC8340
  • VIN: 1G1YC2D49M5116091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Adrenaline Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8340
  • Mileage 5,040 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 3LT | FRONT LIFT ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | GT2 BUCKET SEATS WITH CARBON FIBRE | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH BRIGHT RED BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | Z51 REAR SPOILER | FRONT SPLITTER | MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | MORELLO RED LEATHER INTERIOR | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







Powered by the Legendary 6.2L LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (Z51 Performance Package) This Corvette Stingray Convertible is ready to cruise!







This C8 Corvette Stingray features an Arctic White exterior colour as well as Bright Red Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers and 19 front, 20 rear Carbon Flash finished aluminum wheels. The interior features Morello Red Dipped leather, GT2 bucket seats with Carbon Fibre, and Jet Black / Aluminum interior trim.







On top of the Z51 Performance Package and 3LT Equipment Group, this car is also equipped with Magnetic Ride Control and Front Lift Adjustable Height with Memory.







The 3LT options package adds Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Package, Power Folding exterior mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, HD Front Camera (Curb View), Cargo Nets, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation with 8" diagonal HD colour Touchscreen, Head-Up Display (HUD), Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package, Performance Data Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror, Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and power lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Home Remote, Wireless Charging.







The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it offers the Corvette's best performance. This package includes Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds an additional 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
2
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
Lumbar
PERFORMANCE
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Power windows: safety reverse
Headlights: LED
Rear brake width: 1.02
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Headliner trim: Alcantara
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear door type: soft close trunk
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
weather
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
element
Google search
with read function
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
in dash
app marketplace integration
driving performance
voice guided directions
anti-tow sensor
Interior accents: Alcantara
camera-based
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 254 KM
$189,800 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Qu...
 94,822 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 49,342 KM
$73,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory