$62,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$62,988
+ taxes & licensing
40,627KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8448606
- Stock #: P4555
- VIN: 1GCPYFED6MZ151416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P4555
- Mileage 40,627 KM
Vehicle Description
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 40,627 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it comes packed with some excellent premium features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with a 2 inch lift, an automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid plate protection. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and a power driver seat, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westowne Mazda
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8