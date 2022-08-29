Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

40,271 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9196999
  • Stock #: 3216098A
  • VIN: 1GNSKTKLXMR231640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,271 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

