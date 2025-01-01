2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
Rugged Capability, Modern Tech & Everyday Comfort
Automatic | 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder | 4x4 | Fuel-Efficient & Trail-Capable
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

 Odometer: 95 697 KM

Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

 Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
 Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Rugged Capability, Modern Tech & Everyday Comfort
Automatic | 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder | 4x4 | Fuel-Efficient & Trail-Capable
Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History

Odometer: 95 697 KM

Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC

Wholesale Price Available!

Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
6-Way Driver Seat
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
100 kgs (4
Wheels: 18 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: Machined-face
630 lbs)

