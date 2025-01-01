Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Touchscreen Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 66626

2021 Ford Escape

65,494 KM

$27,790

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

12937499

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$27,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,494KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ8MUA74811

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 66626
  • Mileage 65,494 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Touchscreen Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 66626

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

