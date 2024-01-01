Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist , 110V Outlet, Heated Second Row Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Ford Explorer include:

Lane Keeping Assist
110V Outlet
Heated Second Row Seats
Ambient Lighting
Tri-Zone A/C
360 Degree Camera
Power Moonroof
12V Outlets

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 32317

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
37,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8HCXMGA73303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist , 110V Outlet, Heated Second Row Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Ford Explorer include:

Lane Keeping Assist
110V Outlet
Heated Second Row Seats
Ambient Lighting
Tri-Zone A/C
360 Degree Camera
Power Moonroof
12V Outlets

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 32317

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Second Row Seats
110V outlet
Ambient Lighting
B&O audio system

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
LED taillamps

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
SYNC 3
360 degree camera
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Pre-collision assist
Tri-Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Power Lift Gate w/ Foot Activation
Ventilated/Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

