This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Post Crash Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tri-Zone A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Ford Explorer include:<br> <br>SOS Post Crash Alert<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Tri-Zone A/C<br>Rearview Camera<br>LED Taillights<br>AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control<br>Navigation<br>Power & Heated Side Mirrors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 34467

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

LED Taillights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Hill start assist
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control

Additional Features

SOS post crash alert
SYNC 3
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Pre-collision assist
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Ford MyKey
Tri-Zone A/C
Rear Sensing System
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford Explorer