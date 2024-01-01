$33,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,196KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH8MGA97782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,196 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Post Crash Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tri-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Ford Explorer include:
SOS Post Crash Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tri-Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
LED Taillights
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control
Navigation
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 34467
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
LED Taillights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Hill start assist
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control
Additional Features
SOS post crash alert
SYNC 3
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Pre-collision assist
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Ford MyKey
Tri-Zone A/C
Rear Sensing System
Lane Keeping Assist
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Ford Explorer