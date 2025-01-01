$47,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 5 1/2 ft 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,600KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1MFA95879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 58556
- Mileage 82,600 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Ford F-150