PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FTFW1E50MKE26672, XLT, 5.0L V8, 4WD, SUPERCREW, 6.5 BOX, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-PASSENGERS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, ALLOY WHEELS, 13.100lb. TOWING CAPACITY, TONEAU COVER, Ford's SYNC infotainment system, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist, Driver Alert, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, USB Ports, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry,  ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2021 Ford F-150

194,000 KM

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT|5.0L V8|4WD|6.5 BED|NAVI|REARCAM|6 SEATS

12923792

2021 Ford F-150

XLT|5.0L V8|4WD|6.5 BED|NAVI|REARCAM|6 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E50MKE26672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FTFW1E50MKE26672, XLT, 5.0L V8, 4WD, SUPERCREW, 6.5" BOX, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-PASSENGERS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, ALLOY WHEELS, 13.100lb. TOWING CAPACITY, TONEAU COVER, Ford’s SYNC infotainment system, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist, Driver Alert, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, USB Ports, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry,  ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$23,900

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2021 Ford F-150