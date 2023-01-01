$139,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500 RARE COBRA GT 500 CARBON PKGE WITH TECH PACKAGE. ONLY
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10272186
- Stock #: CON501
- VIN: 1FA6P8SJ1M5503013
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare low km Shelby GT500 Cobra>Shadow Black>Ebony Leather Recaro seats with grey accents>Carbon Package>Carbon fibre rims>Tech package>B&O Sound system with 12 Speakers>>Remote start>Automatic>Carbon Wheels>Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel control>Rear View Camera>Lane departure Warning>Forward collision warning >- Electronic Power Assisted Steering>Ford Pass Connect>Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start>Remote Keyless Entry>SYNC 3 w/ 8 Touchscreen>Clean carfax>Accident free trade.
