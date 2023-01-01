Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

1,024 KM

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 RARE COBRA GT 500 CARBON PKGE WITH TECH PACKAGE.

2021 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 RARE COBRA GT 500 CARBON PKGE WITH TECH PACKAGE. ONLY

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

1,024KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272186
  • Stock #: CON501
  • VIN: 1FA6P8SJ1M5503013

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare low km Shelby GT500 Cobra>Shadow Black>Ebony Leather Recaro seats with grey accents>Carbon Package>Carbon fibre rims>Tech package>B&O Sound system with 12 Speakers>>Remote start>Automatic>Carbon Wheels>Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel control>Rear View Camera>Lane departure Warning>Forward collision warning >- Electronic Power Assisted Steering>Ford Pass Connect>Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start>Remote Keyless Entry>SYNC 3 w/ 8 Touchscreen>Clean carfax>Accident free trade.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

