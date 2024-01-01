Menu
<p>Unleash Electrifying Cool with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Select</p><p>Why drive ordinary when you can electrify the road? The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E isnt just an electric car; its your ticket to the future of driving. With a sleek Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior that turns heads and Onyx Black leather seats that cradle you in luxury, this car is as bold as you are.</p><p>Feel the power of all-wheel drive as you tackle every twist, turn, and terrain. Rain, snow, or sun, the Mach-E is ready to take on whatever comes your way. Its estimated range of 337 kilometers means you can cruise through your day, conquer your commute, and still have power left for the spontaneous joyrides.</p><p>Inside, the Mach-E redefines what it means to be connected. The 15.5-inch touchscreen with SYNC® 4A keeps you effortlessly in control, while advanced driver-assist features make every trip easier, safer, and more enjoyable.</p><p>The Mustang Mach-E isnt just about getting from A to Bits about making every journey unforgettable. With instant torque, zero emissions, and undeniable style, this car is a statement on wheels.</p><p>Why Choose This Mustang? Because you dont just drive you arrive. And the Mach-E is here to make every trip unforgettable.</p><p>Ready to rev up your life? Slide into the future of driving with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Select. Its fast, its fierce, and its fully electric. What are you waiting for?</p><p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p><p>$24,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p><p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $26,977 plus HST</p><p>GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!</p><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

130,000 KM

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

AWD-BRAELIN RIMS-LOADED-CERTIFIED-FORD WARRANTY

12018175

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

AWD-BRAELIN RIMS-LOADED-CERTIFIED-FORD WARRANTY

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
VIN 3FMTK1SS5MMA01297

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W24-265
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E