$24,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
AWD-BRAELIN RIMS-LOADED-CERTIFIED-FORD WARRANTY
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
AWD-BRAELIN RIMS-LOADED-CERTIFIED-FORD WARRANTY
$24,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W24-265
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash Electrifying Cool with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Select
Why drive ordinary when you can electrify the road? The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E isnt just an electric car; its your ticket to the future of driving. With a sleek Carbonized Grey Metallic exterior that turns heads and Onyx Black leather seats that cradle you in luxury, this car is as bold as you are.
Feel the power of all-wheel drive as you tackle every twist, turn, and terrain. Rain, snow, or sun, the Mach-E is ready to take on whatever comes your way. Its estimated range of 337 kilometers means you can cruise through your day, conquer your commute, and still have power left for the spontaneous joyrides.
Inside, the Mach-E redefines what it means to be connected. The 15.5-inch touchscreen with SYNC® 4A keeps you effortlessly in control, while advanced driver-assist features make every trip easier, safer, and more enjoyable.
The Mustang Mach-E isnt just about getting from A to Bits about making every journey unforgettable. With instant torque, zero emissions, and undeniable style, this car is a statement on wheels.
Why Choose This Mustang? Because you dont just drive you arrive. And the Mach-E is here to make every trip unforgettable.
Ready to rev up your life? Slide into the future of driving with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Select. Its fast, its fierce, and its fully electric. What are you waiting for?
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
