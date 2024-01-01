$59,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit
Refrigerated Van
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Transit 250 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC14 Electric Standby Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen -18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. Electric Standby allows Refrigerated Operation Via Electric Power Outlet. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing.
