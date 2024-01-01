Menu
2021 Ford Transit

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Refrigerated Van

Refrigerated Van

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C81MKA09760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Transit 250 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC14 Electric Standby Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen -18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. Electric Standby allows Refrigerated Operation Via Electric Power Outlet. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Refrigerated Van

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

416-787-0209

