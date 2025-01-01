Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>2021 Ford Transit 250 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen -18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Clean Car Fax - No Accidents - Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing.</span></p>

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

104,467 KM

Details Description Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Refrigerated Van - TRY B 4 U BUY

Watch This Vehicle
12542432

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Refrigerated Van - TRY B 4 U BUY

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

  1. 1747762101
  2. 1747762101
  3. 1747762100
  4. 1747762100
  5. 1747762100
  6. 1747762100
  7. 1747762101
  8. 1747762100
  9. 1747762101
  10. 1747762100
  11. 1747762100
  12. 1747762101
  13. 1747762102
  14. 1747762101
  15. 1747762101
  16. 1747762101
  17. 1747762102
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,467KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C82MKA18581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 104,467 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Transit 250 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen -18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Clean Car Fax - No Accidents - Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Rental Place

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 - TRY B 4 U BUY - RENT B 4 U BUY! for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 - TRY B 4 U BUY - RENT B 4 U BUY! 70,238 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Refrigerated Van - TRY B 4 U BUY - RENT B 4 U BUY for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Refrigerated Van - TRY B 4 U BUY - RENT B 4 U BUY 98,753 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana 4500 Van 177
2019 GMC Savana 4500 Van 177" 108,697 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Email The Car Rental Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-0209

Quick Links
Directions Website
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van