$28,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD
Auto Smart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
Used
127,120KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X83MKA67407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 127,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
