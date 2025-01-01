Menu
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

127,120 KM

Details Features

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

12936719

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

Location

Auto Smart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,120KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X83MKA67407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 127,120 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Smart GTA

Auto Smart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

$28,980

Auto Smart GTA

647-869-1015

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van